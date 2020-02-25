GRAND ISLAND — Two Buffalo County businesses failed a liquor compliance inspection last week in Buffalo and Sherman counties.
Employees at Red Dawgs Saloon at Pleasanton and the Lucky Duck Bar in Gibbon sold alcohol to a minor on Friday, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The Pleasanton clerk checked the identification before serving the minor, while the clerk at Lucky Duck did not check ID.
The businesses have been referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for possible reprimand, while the clerks were each cited for procuring alcohol to a minor, said the release. Their names have been forwarded to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.
In all, law enforcement conducted 23 business inspections between the two counties: 14 in Buffalo and nine in Sherman. All of the Sherman County businesses were in compliance. A list of businesses that passed the inspections was not provided.