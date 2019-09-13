KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Bike Blender will be making healthy smoothies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at HyVee, 5212 Third Ave.
At the same time, members of the Buffalo County Alzheimer’s and Dementia Coalition will accept donations to support their team fundraising goal for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Yanney Park.
“We will be cycling to create smoothies to promote the importance of healthy activity and nutrition for good brain health. Eating healthy and regular exercise has shown improved brain health as well as delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Martha Marfileno, coalition coordinator of Buffalo County Community Partners. “We are stirring up treats by uniting healthy eating, exercise and brain health all in one event.”
Register a team for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at act.alz.org.
