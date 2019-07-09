KEARNEY — County Board Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney said Tuesday after a sometimes heated and, at times, congenial exchange between Realtors and the county assessor that he is ready to tackle problems with Buffalo County’s tax valuations.
“We’ll have some action steps, we’ll have something,” McMullen said after the overflow crowd emptied from the room where Realtor Robert Fitzgerald of Kearney laid out the issues he believes are plaguing the assessment process and slamming some property owners with high taxes because their homes, land and businesses are over-valued.
“Every year we’re inundated by clients with questions about their valuations,” Fitzgerald said about the top reason he approached the Board of Commissioners about fixing the valuation process.
For the past three years, Buffalo County has heard an average of 2,124 valuation protests per year. This year, the number is 1,982, which is four to six times as many protests as are heard in other similarly-sized Nebraska counties.
Assessor Ethel Skinner said Tuesday she could fix the problems in 1 ½ years. She said last week when Fitzgerald came to her office to talk about the valuation issues, she felt as if he was violating her personal space and that he seemed too “sincere.”
Skinner said her office has steadily been correcting individual valuations. “There were a lot of people who didn’t come back in because their valuations were corrected.”
Fitzgerald said he believes a number of problems make it difficult for the assessor’s office to succeed, including lack of proficiency on the MIPS computer program that’s used in many assessor’s offices to help with tax valuations. Although there appear to be many problems, Fitzgerald said assigning blame wouldn’t solve anything as well as a drafting a plan and committing to work toward better assessments.
“If she cannot work with you we have a number of options,” resignation or recall, Fitzgerald told the county board.
A number of Realtors and property owners shared some of their experiences with the assessor’s office.
Betty Warren, owner of Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty, said she and other Realtors felt obliged to help their clients because protesting a tax valuation is intimidating for many people.
Realtor Matt Meister said about 80 percent of Buffalo County properties are assessed too low, and those errors ought to be corrected to make the system fair for all.
Summing up his presentation, Fitzgerald said he expects the Board of Commissioners to draft an action plan to correct the tax valuation problems.
“I’m glad the issue has been addressed and trust the board will follow through,” he said.
McMullen said in about one month he expects to have an action plan for the assessor and commissioners to consider.