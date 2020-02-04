KEARNEY — With two weeks before the incumbent filing deadline, Commissioner Dennis Reiter, 72, of Elm Creek has announced he will not seek re-election to the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
“I am getting older and my wife, Joan, and I have 14 grandchildren — soon to be 15. We hope to spend more time with them and other family members,” Reiter said.
Reiter is one of three commissioners whose terms are expiring.
County Board chair Bill McMullen and Ron Loeffelholz, both of Kearney, have filed for re-election. McMullen was elected 28 years. Loeffelholz is finishing his first four-year term.
Reiter said he and his wife are grateful for the public’s support during his term on the county board.
“The people of Buffalo County have given us tremendous support. It is a privilege to represent you,” Reiter said. He also said a sort of family bond has formed among the members of the county board — Myron Kouba, Sherry Morrow, Tim Higgins, Ivan Klein, McMullen and Loeffelholz — and he appreciates being able to work with other elected and appointed county officials.
“I encourage people of Commissioner District 4 to consider applying for commissioner. I will finish this term,” he said.
The filing deadline for incumbents is Feb. 18; for challengers it is March 2.