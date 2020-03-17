KEARNEY — Buffalo County Community Partners will provide fact-based information about the coronavirus for the communities it serves.
Executive Director Denise Zwiener said the BCCP staff is moving forward in a state of flexibility and has prioritized these next steps:
- Due to inaccurate information posted on social media, the staff will be developing facts based on CDC recommendations to share within the community.
- A bilingual staff team is translating information in Spanish.
- A youth team is translating information for other youths.
- As COVID-19 develops, the staff will collect community data to inform the board and community leaders.
- BCCP will be posting poll questions to better understand community concerns, barriers and needs.
- BCCP will ask those with resources to share them to help connect to vulnerable populations.
“Due to the diverse connections and trusted networks within your coalitions, workplaces and faith communities, we ask the public to inform our staff of potential needs and concerns to assist in care coordination in your community. We stand ready to serve this community,” Zwiener said.
BCCP has canceled Positive Pressure on March 23 due to the COVID-19 threat.
Postponed events include:
- Spring PhotoVoice class slated to start this week.
- Positive Pressure’s “Help I’m Raising a Teen” event at Merryman Performing Arts Center.
- Buffalo County “Rooted in Relationships” movie night and Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board’s Movie Night, both at the World Theater.
BCCP is offering Coalition and Community Meetings via Zoom to allow volunteers to tackle emerging issues as they arise. A staff member will be in contact with volunteers to determine priorities so that critical BCCP work can continue, according to Zwiener.