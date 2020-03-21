KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Community Partners has established a Buffalo County Resource Page for COVID-19.
It includes basic needs such as food, transportation, housing, unemployment, education, wellness and volunteer opportunities. A second site presents resources in Spanish.
It will be an evolving site, according to BCCP Executive Director Denise Zwiener.
“More resources are rolling in the door as we speak,” she said
BCCP’s 12-member staff includes six bilingual employees. If a resource is missing from the page, contact info@bcchp.org with the content to be posted. Include your email and phone number, website, organization name, address and contact person name.
BCCP employees are working from home.
Access these webpages at:
- English: www.bcchp.org/covid19/
- Spanish: www.bcchp.org/covid19espanol/
- Resource information is posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bcchp