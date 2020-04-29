KEARNEY — A virtual community gathering on how to stay connected while staying home is set 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday via Buffalo County Community Partners Facebook page.
The live event is hosted by the HealthyMINDS Collaborative, a BCCP mental health work group that aims to ensure that children, youths and families have access to a unified behavioral health system. The collaborative has been meeting weekly since the COVID-19 pandemic began to discuss community mental health.
A panel of HealthyMINDS members, who are all members of the group, will answer questions and discuss available resources. This event is designed to provide hope to the community as it navigates COVID-19 challenges.
During the event, mental health providers will discuss:
- The difference between expected behavioral responses to life stressors, and possible signs of mental illness.
- Signs of depression, anxiety and fear vs. signs of mental illness.
- Common coping strategies and ways to promote resiliency.
Panelists will include:
- Krista Fritson, University of Nebraska at Kearney Psychology Department, Central NE LOSS team member
- Jason Sharp, youth advocate
- Beth Reynolds, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services
- Hayley Jelinek, South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging and Disability Resource Network, BSW Elder Care coordinator/ADRC supervisor
- Tina Christine L. Chasek, UNK associate professor Counseling Department, Insight Counseling and Recovery Therapist
- The Rev. Michelle Carlson, First Lutheran Church
- Jesica Vickers, Center for Psychological Services
- Dr. Kenton Schaffer, CHI Health director of Kearney
- Renae Zimmer, Central NE LOSS team
- Janelle Brock, MSW, LICSW, Suicide Prevention Program, VA-Nebraska Western Iowa Healthcare System
- Kiphany Hof, LIMHP, associate director UNK Counseling Department
- Jason Owens, counselor Kearney Public Schools
The public may submit questions prior to the event on bcchp.org/covid-19-community-forum/ and ask questions during the Facebook live event.