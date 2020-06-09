KEARNEY — As Zach Olson, 15, and his mother baked in the early afternoon sun Monday outside the Buffalo County Courthouse, Zach did what he could to keep his cool until his turn to take a test at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.
“We were planning to come in last week,” said Zach, 15, who was hoping to leave the courthouse Monday with a learner’s permit for his sophomore year at Gibbon High School.
“Having the courthouse closed gave us extra time to study,” said Zach’s mother, Jamie.
The Olsons were among the hundreds of Buffalo County residents and a few nonresidents who stood in line Monday to take care of business they’ve had to postpone since March 18, when the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of the courthouse and other government offices to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
The first phase of the reopening began June 1 with the county clerk, assessor and register of deeds offices.
Those offices opened first so they could assist with the filing of homestead tax exemptions and protests for property valuations.
On Monday, the remaining courthouse offices opened with the county treasurer, courts and DMV seeing a steady line of people waiting to conduct their business.
While the Olsons were in line for a learner’s permit, others waited their turn to renew their truck driver’s license, register their boats or relicense vehicles.
Except for the buzz of golf carts that ferried visitors to and from nearby parking lots, it was a quiet and orderly scene Monday at the courthouse.
As people approached the west horseshoe entrance they encountered tape barriers and markers on the sidewalk showing 6-foot intervals for social distancing. One line was for the DMV and the second line was for people planning to visit the county treasurer or tend to other county business.
Entering the courthouse, visitors had their temperatures checked and then they were offered safety masks.
By about 2 p.m., almost 500 people had been ushered through the main entrance and that number didn’t include people entering for the courts.
It was a patient, accommodating crowd, said Sherry Morrow of Kearney, one of the Buffalo County commissioners who helped greet and direct visitors.
She said reopening the courthouse required a lot of planning.
Bill McMullen, the county board chairman from Kearney, appointed a reopening committee and asked the group to anticipate what steps were necessary to safely reopen and operate the county offices. All areas where clerks assist courthouse visitors with their business now have clear plastic glass barriers.
“The health of our employees and the people that we serve continues to be of the utmost importance as we move forward through this pandemic,” said a press release issued two weeks ago by the reopening committee. “As we start to finalize a plan on how to reopen to the public, we want to emphasize that we are all in this together. We will continue to be here to serve Buffalo County.”
Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz of rural Kearney was helping Monday to direct traffic around the treasurer’s office.
“I’ve had only one person who was a little crabby. He didn’t like the long wait,” Loeffelholz said.
County Clerk Jan Giffin said a woman texted her with compliments for all county officials for how they conducted the reopening.
“Many people have been very understanding and patient,” said Lynn Martin, administrator for the county board.
Giffin said it’s almost a relief to be back in the office because summer is a busy time and it can be tough to keep pace with the workload.
“We need to get caught up on our work, Giffin said.