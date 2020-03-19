KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, during an emergency meeting Wednesday, passed a resolution to close the courthouse and all other county-operated buildings to the public.
The decision took effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and is in the interest of protecting the public and county staff from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
“Buffalo County, its elected and appointed officials and its employees have been working to ensure delivery of services to the citizens while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection for county employees and members of the public. Buffalo County government will be operational and continue to serve the citizens, but direct contact will be limited,” said the press release.
Citizens are directed to conduct county business via mail, online or by phone. For the limited functions of county government that cannot be accomplished via mail, online or by phone, citizens are required to call the appropriate office to schedule an advance appointment. No walk-in services will be provided.
County staff will be available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by phone.
As long as the courts remain open for normal business, access will be permitted to the public through the justice center entrance only.
With the primary election scheduled for May 12, the county is encouraging citizens to explore online voter registration options and the opportunities to vote early.
The press release concluded, “We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed through the county website www.buffalocounty.ne.gov and various other media outlets.”