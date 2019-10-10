KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Monday for Columbus Day.
Kearney Post Office’s window will be closed. There will be limited delivery of some packages. Patrons can drop off mail in the entryway and access the self-service kiosk.
City of Kearney offices, the Peterson Senior Activity Center and Kearney Public Library will be open. There are no changes to the garbage, compost and recycling schedules.
Kearney Hub offices will be open. A newspaper will be published.
