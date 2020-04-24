KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democratic Party will hold its convention via phone on May 18 to elect county officers and delegates to the Nebraska Democratic State Convention. In order to protect the health of participants, county and state conventions are being held by phone this year.
“We are all working to get used to this new reality we live in,” said Buffalo County Party Chair Kit Alff. “The executive team for Buffalo County Democrats is working closely with our state Democratic Party to make our convention run as smoothly as possible. We look forward to having as many registered Democrats as possible join us by phone on May 18 for our Buffalo County Convention.”
Registered Buffalo County Democrats are encouraged to join in the conversation, to run for leadership positions in the county party and to run for delegate positions for the state and national Democratic conventions.
“Your local county chair volunteers year-round to build a party for ‘We the People,’” said Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb. “County parties are the foundation for us to keep building the party and winning elections. While we will miss seeing everyone at the local conventions this year, we encourage Democrats to register for their local conventions and to participate in electing local and statewide leadership.”
Democrats must register by May 1 to participate in their county convention. All the details and the online registration form are available on the Nebraska Democratic Party’s website at nebraskademocrats.org/blog/convention/