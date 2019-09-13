KEARNEY — Maureen Monahan, a leader in the Nebraska Democratic Party, will talk about how the party process works at the Buffalo County Democrats meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

Discussion will focus on how the primary election, county conventions, state conventions and the national convention fit together and how individuals may participate at each level.

The public is welcome to attend Monday’s meeting. For more information, call John Turek at 308-293-2144.

