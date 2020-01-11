KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats will host a kickoff party to launch the group’s 2020 activities and to introduce Nebraska Democratic Party officials and candidates running for election in 2020.
The event will start with remarks by State Party Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings followed by a question-and-answer session. Locally elected Democrats, state party officials and candidates for U.S. Senate also will address the gathering.
This event will take place at the Alumni House, 2222 Ninth Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited. More information is available from co-vice chair John Turek of Gibbon at 308-293-2144.
