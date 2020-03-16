KEARNEY — To limit the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus, citizens of Buffalo County are requested to conduct as much county business as they can by not visiting the courthouse.
The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners issued that request following an emergency meeting Friday in which the board and other officials discussed courthouse operations, including how to handle pay for courthouse employees who are quarantined.
Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz of rural Kearney said the decision to ask citizens’ help is necessary, but additional precautions may be needed later to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s a start. We don’t know what all could happen. The situation could change hour to hour, but we at least got something started,” Loeffelholz said about the decisions made during the emergency meeting.
Loeffelholz and other county officials said that rather than visiting the courthouse, citizens can use the county’s website and online resources, as well as telephone and mail as alternatives to face-to-face visits.
In addition, with the primary election scheduled for May 12, the county is encouraging citizens to explore online voter registration options and options to vote early.
Loeffelholz said residents of Buffalo County shouldn’t feel intimidated about using online resources to conduct their county business. If they’re like him, they probably already are doing some business online, by phone or by mail.
Buffalo County, its elected and appointed officials, and its employees have been working to ensure they can continue to deliver service to their citizens while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection for our employees and members of the public, according to a press release issued after Friday afternoon’s emergency meeting.
For citizens who must visit the courthouse, the county is asking that citizens use the “horseshoe” entrance off First Avenue.
“Citizens should conduct as much government business as possible via the U.S. mail, phone or online,” said the county’s press release. “Please be aware that closures may occur with little or no notice to the public. In order to limit or reduce the number of citizens present at one time, please take care of any obligations or business at the courthouse as soon as possible, as deadlines and due dates may be impacted by reduced hours or closures.”
“Let’s hope the efforts for containment will help,” Loeffelholz said.
Commissioner Sherry Morrow of Kearney said courthouse officials might have to make some difficult decisions if a staffer becomes infected with COVID-19 or is suspected and must self-quarantine.
“Each individual office will have to make their own plan. They’ll have to be flexible,” Morrow said. She said courthouse staffers will receive pay if they’re forced to stay home but have not accrued sick pay.
“We have new employees who haven’t had an opportunity to build up their sick pay,” Morrow said. “I assume as we move along there will be fewer staff in those offices for those reasons. We’ll serve the public as best we can. If an edict from the governor comes down, we’ll do what he says, but we’ll still have essential personnel like people in the jail and law enforcement on the streets.”