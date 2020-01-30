KEARNEY — Eric Hollingsworth has a good problem — more vendors and more toys than last year.
“There will be vendors with old toys, new toys, guys with sports cards, memorabilia, action figures, trains and a nice selection of die-cast toys,” he said. “And some people will buy a toy combine, just for their kids to play with. There will be a lot of stuff not even in packages for sale, stuff that kids are supposed to play with. There’s something for everybody.”
Some patrons look for collectible toys and others seek something unusual or nostalgic.
“Some people will look for things to add to their collection or continue their collection,” Hollingsworth said.
The Kearney Toy Show will feature more than 50 vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $3 per person or free admission to anyone who brings in four cans of nonperishable food items for the local food banks.
The show will be in the Exhibit Building because of the additional vendors.
The prices at the event vary as much as the merchandise.
“Last year we had a guy who had cast-iron toys,” Hollingsworth said. “He had good prices on that stuff. Yeah, it was expensive but a lot of that stuff you will never see again, especially the older it gets. The market is what you can get out of it.”
Hollingsworth collects toys. He understands that people come to a toy show to find bargains as well as find objects from their past.
“Everybody has a different reason to attend a show,” he said. “Some look to add to their collection, some are looking for their grandkids’ collection or a birthday or Christmas present. Some are there to see what’s new; some come to see what’s old. A lot of people just come to see the value of their own toys, the ones they have invested in, ones they already own.”
For patrons who wish to reminisce, finding old toys can bring back lots of memories.
“They like to see what they played with in their childhood and they like to show their kids or grandkids those toys,” he noted. “They can show their kids how toys used to be made.”