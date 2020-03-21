HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department has identified the first travel-related case of COVID-19 in its south-central Nebraska district.
This individual is a Buffalo County female in her 40s who has minor symptoms and currently is self-isolated at home.
This is the first confirmed case in the Two Rivers district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers staff members are monitoring this situation actively, according to a press release sent at 5:30 p.m. Friday by Two Rivers.
The number of COVID-19 cases totaled 37 in Nebraska, including the confirmed case in Buffalo County, at presstime Friday night.
Two Rivers said local public health staff continue to work closely with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to identify individuals who have been in contact with this individual. The department interviewed family members to collect a history of this patient to identify where she has spent time, said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.
The announcement came several hours after the University of Nebraska at Kearney issued a press release saying that two UNK students have COVID-19 symptoms. The two have been told to self-isolate and will not be tested for the disease, Eschliman said.
Eschlimann said college students who are in good health and who have not been in comprising situations or traveled in high-risk areas likely won’t be tested. This recommendation came in the last 24 hours from state experts following a nationwide analysis of the people diagnosed.
“High priority” includes chronically ill individuals or those who recently traveled to high-risk areas outside the U.S. such as Italy, Iran, Ireland, China and South Korea.
“We’re trying to get people to isolate themselves and to stop some people from continuing to spread it. The test kits and supplies are limited,” Eschliman said.
“We can’t say with certainty that the two young men’s illnesses are, or are not, COVID-19,” he said. “We’re just saying they might have it.”
He added, “Our world is changing really rapidly. We need to rely on logic and data to make informed decisions. We did not make the decision (to isolate the students). UNK made that decision.”