KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society has named Janice Martin its Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to the organization and for creating Fabulous Fridays at the group’s Trails & Rails Museum.
According to the historical society’s announcement, Martin loaned the museum her family’s veteran display, served on the BCHS Board in the past, planned museum events, and continuously supported preservation of buildings at the museum.
Martin, a BCHS life member and a Gold Engineer supporter, continues to show her passion through her volunteer work that comes in many different avenues. She created a family memorabilia display inside the family history center in 2018.
“She still serves on the steering committee that is known around the museum as ‘a well-oiled machine.’ Her idea has brought BCHS history to hundreds of residents each month, for free! Many of the attendees do not just sit and watch, but actively engage with the presenters and bring their own items to share, that correlate with that month’s topic,” said the announcement. Martin wanted a program that offered educational stories to the public for free. “She understood the limited resources that BCHS operates on and eagerly agreed to be on a committee of four to make it happen, from start to finish.”
Her nomination for the volunteer award noted Martin’s leadership in the successful Boyd House Residents Reunion in 2010 and the Rural School Reunion of 2012, both held at the Trails & Rails Museum.
“BCHS would simply not survive without our volunteers,” said Trails and Rails Executive Director Jennifer Murrish. “We love Janice’s passion, vision and her heart. We feel fortunate to have her in our society.”
Previous Volunteer of the Year recipients are: 2013 - Todd Pickering; 2014 - the 1733 Blacksmith Guild; 2015 - Elaine Batenhorst; 2016 - Katherine Wielechowski, 2017 - Dora Day; 2018 - Robyn Kendle; 2019 - Mary Beth Lowe.