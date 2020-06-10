KEARNEY — All Buffalo County communities will have siren testing Thursday, in addition to the regular monthly testing.
Equipment to activate the outdoor emergency warning system recently was upgraded and additional testing of the system is needed to ensure it’s working properly, Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis said in a news release.
Testing will be done 2-2:15 p.m. Thursday.
Sirens may activate multiple times in one-minute test increments.
The test is not part of the normal monthly siren test, which occurs 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month.