KEARNEY — Buffalo County Rooted in Relationships will be hosting a free fall fun night 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. Free admission along with a scavenger hunt, craft activities, snacks and a free book will be available for the first 100 families.
Rooted is hosting the Thursday event to thank child care providers by recognizing important caregiving qualities: being loving and responsible, respecting the child’s individuality, providing a stimulating and child-friendly environment, being familiar with social emotional development, and having a relationship with the child’s parent.
A committee of community organizations and individuals meet monthly to promote early childhood development in Buffalo County. People interested in this work are invited to join by contacting behavioral health coordinator Tana Miller at 308-865-2278 or HealthyMINDS@bcchp.org.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Buffalo County Rooted in Relationships is powered by Buffalo County Community Partners. For more information visit www.bcchp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.