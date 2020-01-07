KEARNEY — Since New Year’s Day the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office has received 31 reports of mysterious aircraft flying throughout the county.
Of those, 14, including two just Monday night, have been confirmed by deputies, including FAA licensed drone pilot deputy Joe Andersen. The activity, Sheriff Neil Miller said, is disturbing to the public.
“For the most part, we know of nothing that’s illegal that’s been going on. It’s just unusual, and people are concerned and want to know why these vehicles are out there. It’s unnerving to the public to not know,” he said. “It’s having them around and not having any answers that’s creating concern from the public.”
The first sighting in Buffalo County was Jan. 1 south of the Gibbon interchange along Kilgore and Elm Island roads.
On Friday night Andersen witnessed two drones about 3-feet by 3-feet with green, red and white lights. Most of Buffalo County’s sightings are in rural areas.
During the weekend drone sightings were reported in the Kearney, Holdrege, Grand Island and Hastings areas. First, the mysterious drones were seen flying over Colorado. At the end of December they were spotted in southwest Nebraska. By Monday night the sightings had moved east toward York County.
At least two in the surrounding area were confirmed Monday night by deputies hovering for several hours.
Sheriff Investigator Brandon Brueggemann has plotted the Buffalo County sightings. The map shows the date, time, general location and GPS coordinates of the reported drone, its direction of travel, how many drones were in the group and if the sighting was confirmed by law enforcement.
Chenyu “Victor” Huang, an assistant professor within the University of Omaha’s Aviation Institute, hasn’t seen any of the alleged drones but said, in general, the FAA requires that drones may only fly during the daytime, below 400 feet above the ground, outside five miles from an airport and within the visual line of sight, unless operators have special permission from the FAA.
However, Andersen said pilots can get waivers to fly at night, but the aircraft must have a light visible up to three miles.
“There’s hundreds of waivers across the nation and they don’t have to say when and where they’re flying once they get their waiver,” Andersen said.
According to Huang, the FAA requires all drones weighing between 0.55 pounds and 55 pounds to be registered. A remote pilot license is required for nonrecreational operations, although recreational flying does not need a license at this time.
Andersen and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Miller are FAA-certified drone pilots for commercial purposes outside of classified air space.
The FAA manages civil drones, although Huang said not everyone is required to file a flight plan.
“It depends on the type of flight,” he said.
The BCSO deputies said they can’t follow the reported drones with their drone, either.
“We, and most people, are required to stay within line of sight, and these drones fly a long ways and I wouldn’t be able to continue to follow them. We’ve tried following them in our vehicles and they get away from us,” he said.
Sheriff department officials aren’t sure who is behind the drones, but say the power source is one that isn’t readily available to the public. Officials are working with the FAA and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer to find the source of the drones.
“It is possible these operators have all of the waivers they need and to be doing this legally, and the FAA still not know they’re there because they don’t show up on a radar or transmitter. In some cases, when it comes to a drone, you aren’t required to tell the FAA,” Andersen said. “And if they’re flying these recreationally, then there are less rules.”
However, with the number of drones, some seen in clusters, Andersen feels it’s unlikely. “But we don’t know that.”
In a prepared statement, the FAA said multiple agency divisions are working closely with federal, state and local stakeholders to try to determine whether the reported sightings in Colorado and Nebraska are drones, and, if so, who is operating them and for what reason.
“We take every drone-sighting report seriously,” the FAA said in an email to the Kearney Hub.
To date, the FAA says it has taken several steps, including contacting Unmanned Aircraft System test sites, drone companies and companies that have received authorization to operate drones in these areas. However, to date, they haven’t been able to determine that any of these operators were the source of the reported drone flights.
The FAA said they also have contacted airport officials in the affected counties to ensure they are aware of the sightings; to ask the pilots using their airports to be cautious and to report sightings; and to report any people they see operating drones on the ground.
The FAA also are in contact with federal law enforcement and national security partners to discuss potential ways they can assist in identifying who may be operating these aircraft.
The FAA has ruled out the military or other government agencies and has not found any licensed, private companies flying drones.
Miller said it’s a state and federal violation for anyone to shoot a drone. He asked the public to report all suspicious and unusual vehicles they believe are supporting drones to 308-236-8555.
To view the drone sighting map visit http://bit.ly/2QxJvgj.
