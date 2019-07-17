KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant of up to $5,300 to purchase one in-car camera system and two mobile radar units.
“This grant funding … will elevate the level of highway safety for Buffalo County,” Mark Segerstrom, administrator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, said. Segerstrom’s office provided money for the grant.
Nebraska continues to qualify for additional highway safety alcohol incentive funds. The Highway Safety Office has used the funding primarily to help local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.