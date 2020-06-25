KEARNEY — A Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday night after trying to arrest a man on a Iowa parole violation.
Around 7 p.m. deputy Michael Smith performed a traffic stop in southeast Elm Creek on a vehicle for a driver suspected of driving under suspension and active parole violation, said Sheriff Capt. Bob Anderson in a news release.
The driver, Randall Streeter, 47, was initially cooperative with the deputy and indicated he wanted to secure his vehicle prior to being taken into custody. Instead Streeter tried to flee the scene in his vehicle after being told by Smith to stop, the release said.
A struggle ensued and Streeter moved the vehicle short distances through the back and side yard of a house at Oak Ridge Trailer Court before coming to rest. The deputy deployed his Taser during the incident and took Streeter into custody.
During the incident Streeter drove over a utility pedestal in a side yard causing the loss of electricity to a resident, said the release.
Both the deputy and Streeter were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where both were treated and released.
Smith received injuries to his wrist and hand. Sheriff Neil Miller said Smith will return to duty when he receives medical clearance.
Streeter was taken to the Buffalo County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Iowa. Reports from the incident were also forwarded to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.
