KEARNEY —The Trails & Rails Museum’s annual Buffalo County Stampede Half Marathon/10K/5K planned for June 14 will happen virtually.
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Historical Society, this will be the 13th year for the race. The race historically begins and ends at the Trails & Rails Museum after winding through the streets of Kearney.
With the change to the virtual race, Jen Murrish, executive director of Buffalo County Historical Society and Trails & Rails Museum, said participants may run from anywhere they choose, as long as it’s between June 1 and June 14.
“Racers will need to use a fitness tracker and email their run or walk activity to the museum by the end of the day on June 14,” she said.
Online registrations will be accepted until 7 a.m. June 14 at getmeregistered.com.
Participants will receive a T-shirt and participation medal.
For more information, visit the Buffalo County Stampede 5k, 10k & Half Marathon Facebook page.