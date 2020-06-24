KEARNEY — It appears the pace of valuation protest filings is slower than during the previous three years when Buffalo County led the state, averaging 2,000 protests per year.
Less than one week remains before the June 30 deadline to file a valuation protest. As of Tuesday, about 600 protests had been filed and referees had heard 295 of them, County Clerk Jan Giffin said. The lower number suggests that there will be fewer protests this year. However, surges in filings have occurred late in the process in prior years.
The high number of protests in 2017, 2018 and 2019 ignited a backlash in 2019, and the crowd at a meeting of the Buffalo County Board spilled into the hallway as real estate agent Robert Fitzgerald and others complained about the performance of County Assessor Ethel Skinner.
In response to the complaints, County Board Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney drafted a seven-step plan to put the assessor’s office on track. McMullen’s plan prescribed staff training, public education about the valuation process and sending early notices to property owners if they were going to have large changes in their tax valuations. The owners then could meet with the assessor’s staff to make corrections, rather than file protests.
McMullen said Tuesday he is pleased the pace of protest filings appears to be slower, but he’s not convinced his seven-step plan made a difference.
“I don’t know if that plan can take as much credit as COVID-19,” McMullen said. He said fewer protests might be attributed to people’s apprehension about being exposed to the coronavirus by going out in public. However, McMullen said he’s grateful to people who worked on the plan, including real estate agents Nicole Straka, Rocky Geiser and Matt Meister.
“I think we need another year of seeing what’s going on,” McMullen said.
He added that his hopes during the second year of the seven-step plan that property owners and developers will learn that protesting a valuation fixes the problem only temporarily, but it’s a permanent fix when owners meet with the assessors office to work out problems.
More valuation protests will be heard on Monday. The protests have been conducted at the Buffalo County Extension Building with coronavirus precautions, including plastic glass screens and social distancing. Commissioner Sherry Morrow said she’s impressed how well the Extension Building is working for protests.
Referees already have worked June 15, 16 and 22, and might need to squeeze in a few more sessions by July 20, when the county board begins rendering its final determinations on valuations. The Assessor’s Office then has until Aug. 20 to certify the valuations to the school districts, towns, county and other taxing subdivisions.
The valuations, coupled with the taxing entity’s budget, will determine how much property taxes are due.
Skinner made a brief report on Tuesday to the county board. She said Buffalo County’s total tax base now stands at $5.9 billion, a 2.8-percent increase of $160,861,485. According to the report, the county now has 27,013 parcels.