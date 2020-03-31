HOLDREGE — A Buffalo County woman in her 60s is the newest case of COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department. She is self-isolating at home.
Two Rivers is conducting further investigations at this time, according to health director Jeremy Eschliman.
He said people who believe they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, this case is the eighth in the Two Rivers district since March 20. Those cases, and their status, include:
1. March 20 – Buffalo County resident. Travel-related. Isolated at home.
2. March 20 – Buffalo County resident, sharing a household with case above. Travel-related. Isolated at home.
3. March 22 – Dawson County woman, 41. Travel-related. Isolated at home.
4. March 27 – Buffalo County man in his 90s. Had not traveled. Hospitalized.
5. March 27 – Buffalo County woman in her 80s. Had not traveled. Hospitalized.
6. March 28 – Gosper County woman in her 50s. Travel-related. Isolated at home.
7. March 28 – Buffalo County woman in her 30s. Travel-related. Isolated at home.
8. March 30 – Buffalo County woman in her 60s. Isolated at home.
Common terms used by Two Rivers in this pandemic include:
- Flattening the curve: spreading out a number of cases over a greater period of time so as not to overburden hospitals and medical professionals.
- Social distancing: Stay six feet away from other people and minimize human contact by working from home, canceling conferences and large meetings, closing schools and non-vital businesses.
- Self-monitor: Monitor your own symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath, fever and fatigue. Persons with known exposure to COVID-19 infection are asked to check their symptoms twice daily (e.g., 8 am and 8 pm).
Persons with COVID-19 should document their symptoms to accurately determine how long to remain isolated.
- Self-quarantine: Persons with known exposure to a person with COVID-19 should stay away from situations where others could be exposed/infected. If they become sick, they should self-monitor to identify if COVID-19 develops.
- Self-isolate: People with clinical or lab-confirmed COVID-19 should eliminate contact with others, as detailed above.
DHHS has a statewide COVID-19 information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.
The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.