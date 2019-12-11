KEARNEY — A plan to rein in rapidly growing road maintenance costs without undercutting rural subdivision development got its first look Tuesday by the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
“Our population is growing, and there are a lot of good things going on, but there’s cost, and part of that is roads,” said Bill McMullen of Kearney, chairman of the county board. “We’re hoping to get that balance where the county still is growing as fast as it can grow, but without breaking everybody in taxes trying to pay for it.”
Buffalo County has about 1,500 miles of roads — most of them gravel — and the county’s annual road budget is $7.2 million.
Currently, the county has a fleet of 23 motor graders. The goal is to grade every mile of gravel once per month, but maintenance expenses keep growing along with the rural population and the stress that all those people and heavy commercial trucks place on gravel roads.
Two weeks ago, the county board spent more $741,000 to buy three new motor graders to help meet the goal of grading all roads — including gravel subdivision streets — at least once per month.
“It’s pretty demanding with the population growth we have,” Highway Superintendent John Maul said about the challenges of grading so many roads, as well as streets in rural subdivisions.
“They expect road conditions like city roads in these rural subdivisions,” Maul said.
According to the plan reviewed during Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, proposed changes to Buffalo County’s zoning ordinances would have developers or residents of rural subdivisions sharing the cost of maintenance.
The rules drafted by Deputy County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister would see new subdivisions enter a five-year maintenance agreement with the county. The county would own the roads.
The zoning proposal also would attempt to standardize entrances to subdivisions to boost safety for entering and exiting vehicles and motor graders.
To boost safety, the county would require subdivisions to have a paved apron if the subdivision’s entry is on a paved highway.
Maul said the aprons would allow vehicles to enter and exit subdivisions more safely, and also protect motor grader operators by preventing the front ends of their machines from jutting into the highway as they grade the entrances.
In addition, the zoning update would require rural subdivisions to use postal clusters — not individual mailboxes. The switch is meant to conform with United States Postal Service wishes and to make grading of subdivision streets easier because motor grader operators wouldn’t have to dodge individual mailboxes.
Mullen said reining in costs is a prime motivation for the zoning changes because as the number of residents in rural subdivisions grows, so do Buffalo County’s road maintenance costs.
He said one suggestion was to require that all new subdivision streets to be paved.
“When you have 1,500 miles of roads, it never ends,” McMullen said. “There are members of the board who want to see all future subdivisions paved.”
McMullen said the county board focuses a lot of attention on roads and highways because they’re key to the rural economy, carrying products to farms and crops and livestock to market. As more people move from the city to rural areas, it adds another layer of stress on county roads, he said.
“The backbone of our economy is agriculture, and you have to get that agricultural product into the elevators,” McMullen said. “These roads were built for buckboards, not for tons and tons of produce.”
During the next several weeks, county officials will refine the zoning standards that were reviewed Tuesday. A public hearing is planned 10 a.m. Jan. 28 in which comments will be accepted from people who will be affected by the zoning updates.
