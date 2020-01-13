KEARNEY — Campaign strategy and voter outreach will be among topics at Wednesday’s meeting of the Buffalo County Young Democrats.
The 2020 goal of BCYD is to get more Democrats elected to public office, according to a press release announcing the group’s meeting.
“It’s a big year for progressives and we hope to have an impact,” said BCYD Vice President Justin Simmons.
Guest speaker at the gathering will be Jane Kleeb of Hastings. She is chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party and soon will release a book about Young Democrats, “Harvest the Vote: How Democrats Can Win in Rural America Again.”
“The Young Democrats are doing great work reaching young people in the Kearney area,” Kleeb said.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. in the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
More information about BCYD is available by emailing BuffaloCoYoungDems@gmail.com.
