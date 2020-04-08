HOLDREGE — A Buffalo County man in his 20s is the latest case of confirmed COVID-19. He is isolating at home, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That brings to 28 the number of COVID-19 cases in the Two Rivers district.
Two Rivers counties and their case numbers are:
- Buffalo County, 23
- Dawson County, one
- Franklin County, none
- Gosper County, one
- Harlan County, none
- Kearney County, two
- Phelps County, one
All are isolating at home except for one Buffalo County man in his 60s who is hospitalized.
Results are still pending regarding tests done several days ago of youth and some staff at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center after an employee was diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He is now at home.
TRPHD is continuing to investigate this case.