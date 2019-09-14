KEARNEY — Businessman Jon Abegglen of Kearney has been elected to the board of directors of the Platte Institute.
Chaired by Gail Werner-Robertson of Omaha, the board is responsible for overseeing the Platte Institute’s mission to remove barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska.
“I came to Kearney in 1973 as a college student, and started my career here, with no intention of staying the rest of my life. But when people talk about the Good Life, that’s what I found here in Kearney,” Abegglen said.
According to the Platte Institute’s announcement, Abegglen plans to retire this year as vice president of commercial and agribusiness banking at First National Bank. However, he will stay engaged in many civic and community commitments, the institute said. Abegglen’s 40 years of community service includes more than two dozen boards, committees and task forces in Kearney.
Jim Vokal, chief executive officer of the Platte Institute, said, “Kearney is a growing and thriving part of central Nebraska, thanks in part to years of hard work and leadership from community-minded people like Jon Abegglen.”
Abegglen currently chairs the city of Kearney’s Community Redevelopment Authority. He is a committee member for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Innovation Task Force and serves on the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Chancellor’s Board of Counselors and the College of Nursing Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.