About 1,000 campers were set to take part in summer camp this year at Camp Comeca and Retreat Center in Cozad.
But as the threat of the coronavirus became a reality, overnight programs at the camp were canceled. Homeward Trail Bible Camp in Mason City also made the decision to cancel overnight camps at their facility this summer.
“I’ve been in camp ministry for about 12 years. I’ve worked at camps all over the country. This is the first June that I haven’t done summer camps,” said Camp Comeca Executive Director Justin Hoehner. “I shouldn’t be at my house cleaning right now. It’s just off the wall.”
Despite a change in plans, both camps are pushing forward to offer programs for children this summer or fall, just with a different approach.
Camp Comeca
About 20 percent to 30 percent of kids who attend Camp Comeca dedicate or rededicate their life to Jesus Christ, said Hoehner. For that reason, the camp has revamped its original plans to offer day camps later this summer.
The camp recently was purchased from Great Plains United Methodist Church by the Cozad Camping Ministry, a local foundation that was formed and invested in camping ministry and Camp Comeca.
“The last three years we have had the same people, the same staff. We have doubled (numbers) in our summer year every year. We have increased our retreat numbers to about three times the most they ever had here. This summer was actually supposed to be the most campers that has ever been here,” Hoehner said.
The camp is geared to have those numbers next year, but until then, the staff plans to go out into the community to offer day camps. Comeca will have day camps on-site and also in area communities.
“The thing about camp, you can have an indoor gym and an indoor pool. They are great, incredible assets, but you can also do camp with a ball. If you have a green space or a field, you can have an incredible camp,” Hoehner said.
The camp has an array of games and activities that are low- and noncontact in order to respect social distancing guidelines, and they are working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and local health authorities to keep campers safe.
“We want this first of all to be safe. If a child’s heart or health is affected, then you are not going to be able to do ministry with them,” Hoehner said.
The camps also will be broken up into smaller sessions, and Hoehner hopes that through fundraising they will be able to make the programs free for everyone. Registration for the day camps has not begun, but Hoehner said to keep an eye on the camp’s Facebook page and website for updates — campcomeca.com.
It’s also been difficult for the staff at all camps to not be able to offer their typical programs for children.
“Being camp professionals, we are very relational and not being able to be in person with the people we are speaking with is tough. The one thing we recognize is that everyone is going through this. It’s not just Camp Comeca’s problem. Everyone is dealing with it. We just pray for other people and relationships can come about. We know that we are going to need a little extra fun this year. We are hopeful people can come along side us,” said Hoehner.
Homeward Trail Bible Camp
The camping experience at Homeward Trail Bible Camp in Mason City focuses on one-on-one relationships with campers and fostering a family atmosphere. The camp also brings in children from 70 communities and five states.
“When we all come together in dormitories and eat in the cafeteria and do rec time, talking with health officials, that’s exactly what they are trying to avoid,” said Homeward Camp Director Cole Leach.
While they could have postponed camp and tried to have programs later in the summer, the Homeward board decided to make a decision so things aren’t up in the air, Leach explained.
The camp has notified all registered participants and offered refunds. The camp is planning to have fall events, and many of the campers have transferred their registration for the fall retreat in October.
The staff will work on facility improvement projects this summer, including developing a site for a new paintball arena after the previous arena was flooded in March 2019.
Leach said campers have expressed their sadness about not having camp this year, but they also understand the circumstances.
“Pretty much everyone across the board said they understand. They are just disappointed. Camp is something kids look forward to all year and gives them a chance to hang out with their friends,” he added.