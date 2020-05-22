Just as Memorial Day weekend arrives and Nebraska's parks and recreation areas open fully to camping, stormy weather has settled in.

The National Forest this week reopened many of its recreational areas in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

More than 35 areas will open to campers, but the majority of state parks will continue to be limited to recreational vehicles.

No camping is allowed currently at Mormon Island State Recreation Area because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in nearby Grand Island.

Reservations

These sites area available for both tent and RV campers. No reservations are necessary:

- Alexandria, Bluestem, Box Butte, Bridgeport, Buffalo Bill, Cheyenne, Conestoga, Cottonwood Lake, Dead Timber, Enders, Gallagher Canyon, Keller Park, Lake Maloney, Long Pine, Memphis, North Loup, Olive Creek, Pelican Point, Red Willow, Riverview Marina, Rock Creek Lake, Rockford, Sandy Channel, Sherman, Stagecoach, Summit, Sutherland, Swanson, Union Pacific, Verdon, Wagon Train, Walgren Lake, War Axe and Wildcat Hills.

At these campsites, camping is limited to self-contained RVs with advance reservations:

- Branched Oak, Calamus, Chadron, Eugene T. Mahoney, Fort Kearny, Fort Robinson, Fremont, Indian Cave, Johnson Lake, Lake McConaughy, Lake Minatare, Lake Ogallala, Lewis and Clark, Louisville, Medicine Creek Reservoir, Merritt Reservoir, Niobrara, Pawnee, Platte River, Ponca, Rock Creek Station, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, Willow Creek and Windmill state recreation areas, state parks and state historical parks.