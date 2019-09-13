KEARNEY — The community is invited to Rejoicing Spirits, an inclusive worship service adapted to meet the needs of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
It will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the basement of Campus Lutheran, 2715 Ninth Ave. A ramp entrance is located in the back of the building.
This service, held monthly, is inspiring and meaningful to all. People of all faiths are welcome.
The Rev. John Gosswein is the Rejoicing Spirits ministry coordinator, which may be reached at pr.john.foc@gmail.com or call 308-236-7704.
