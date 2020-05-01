KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department officer was uninjured Thursday night after the cruiser he was driving was struck at the 39th Street and Second Avenue intersection.
At 9:41 p.m. officer Tracy Suchsland was in a 2017 Ford Explorer police cruiser stopped, facing south, for a red light at the 39th Street and Second Avenue traffic signal. When the signal turned green, KPD Lt. Kevin Thompson said Suchsland proceeded forward, and was struck in the middle of the intersection by a 2006 Honda Civic.
The 18-year-old Kearney woman had been traveling east on 39th Street in the inside lane and was trying to cross Second Avenue on a red traffic light for east/west traffic when the crash happened, Thompson said.
The woman, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Police estimated damage to the cruiser at $1,800, while damage to the Honda was estimated at $2,500.