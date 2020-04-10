Car KEARNEY — A unique kind of Easter Parade will take place Sunday evening.
It’s the Salute to Unsung Heroes Car Parade. Area residents are invited to participate in thanking medical professionals and first responders who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday in the east parking lot of Kearney Regional Medical Center at 804 22nd Ave., near the emergency entrance. That is the time when shifts change at KRMC. Cars will drive slowly through the parking lot and flash their headlights as music plays on loudspeakers.
The caravan then will travel to the main parking lot at CHI Health Good Samaritan, near the emergency entrance on Avenue A just north of East 31st Street. Targeted time is the 6:30 p.m. shift change. Again, cars will drive through the parking lot flashing their headlights as music plays.
Participants must stay in their cars, organizers emphasize. At each site, volunteers will help keep traffic moving.
“We have seen other cities take similar actions, and at some of them, people stand outside their cars holding signs, but our doctors have requested that not take place,” said Barb Wegner, a committee member. “For the safety of all involved, please stay inside your vehicles.”
The event was the brainchild of Kearney resident Tanya Wegner (no relation to Barb). Other committee members include Jayne Meyer, Josh and Nikki Erickson, Elizabeth Roetman, Heather Madsen, David Benavides, Loralea Frank, Angela Mortensen and Tammy Tillotson.
“We are hoping for a wonderful turnout,” Barb Wegner said. “We look forward to recognizing how much our community cares about our health care workers, and how grateful we are for their service. This is one small act to show our gratitude to our ‘unsung heroes.’”
Leaders at both hospitals are deeply touched by with the plans.
“We have been overwhelmed with the community support we’ve received since the start of this national and statewide crisis,” said Bill Calhoun, CEO at KRMC. “Our neighbors and friends have risen to the occasion to support us, and this event on Sunday night demonstrates that. We are united together in this fight.”
Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders said, “These are difficult times for everyone, which makes the outpouring of support for us especially humbling. We’re grateful for each act of kindness shown to us by our community — and the whole region. We’re all in this together, and we’re thankful to be in the thoughts and prayers of others.”