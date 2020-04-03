KEARNEY — The cause of a fire that destroyed three vehicles, a shed and carport Thursday morning in Kearney is being investigated by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office.
Around 11 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 3003 Ave. E where it found a detached garage, carport and a fifth-wheel camper fully engulfed in fire. Thick black and gray smoke filled the neighborhood as firefighters tried to find the source of the fire.
“We believe the fire had a big head start on us before we got there,” said KVFD Assistant Fire Chief Tony Rich.
Residents were home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters tried to protect multiple exposures in close proximity to the garage while attacking the main fire, said a KVFD news release.
Heat from the fire damaged neighboring properties, including fences and sheds, although no houses or living structures were lost in the fire.
The garage, fifth-wheel camper, carport, vinyl shed and three vehicles — a small car, a Ford F-150 pickup and a late model Chevrolet 3/4-ton pickup — were all a total loss.
Firefighters estimated total damage to the property and its contents at $45,000. The fire was under control at 11:45 a.m.
The property is owned by Dick McConnell.
Four engines, one ladder truck, the air supply unit, two utility trucks and 30 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
