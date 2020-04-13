KEARNEY —– Central Community College has canceled its commencement ceremonies at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grand Island ceremonies, which include graduates from the Kearney campus, were to take place May 9.
“I am deeply sorry, but we must ensure the safety of the graduates and their families and friends who would have joined us,” CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said.
An online recognition celebrating the accomplishments and graduation honors of all CCC graduates will be posted on the CCC website June 2. Additional details will be shared with the candidates for graduation as they become available.
As it does every year, CCC will honor an outstanding alumnus from each campus. These honorees have been selected, and their biographies and photos will be included in the online recognition.