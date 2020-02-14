LEXINGTON — Central Community College-Lexington will offer two free community education classes in March.
“Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft” will meet 5:30-7 p.m. March 2. It will cover advances in information technology, the proliferation of Wi-Fi, the convenience of mobile payments and the increase of massive data breaches. This class aims to help people avoid becoming victims.
“Human Trafficking” will meet 5:30-7 p.m. March 16. Human trafficking happens all across Nebraska. There are two simple ways to fight it — by identifying and reporting it.
Both classes will meet in Room 204 and will be taught by a member of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
For more information or to register, contact Sindy Fiene at 308-324-8480, toll-free 877-222-0780 or by emailing sindyfiene@cccneb.edu.