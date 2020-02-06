KEARNEY — Alpha Delta Nu nursing students at Central Community College’s Kearney Center will host a blood pressure clinic 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Hilltop Mall in Kearney.
The clinic is free and open to the public.
Established by the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, Alpha Delta Nu promotes scholarship and academic excellence in the profession of nursing. All members of the honor society must maintain a 3.0 GPA in all nursing courses. Before graduation, all members are required to complete a project that coincides with the mission and values of ADN.