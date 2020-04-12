HOLDREGE — A veteran at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney is among five new cases of COVID-19 that were reported today by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The veteran, a resident of Buffalo County, is isolated in a private room. Members at the four state veterans homes have been completing daily screenings and having temperatures taken to check for COVID-19 symptoms, said Holden Armstrong, a veteran's affairs spokesperson.
Staff and other members who may have previously come into contact with the positive member are now being screened and tested. All staff working in the home where the member resides are donning N95 masks, gowns, and face shields.
Staff throughout the rest of the facility are masked per CDC and DHHS long-term care facility guidelines.
“We have been taking COVID-19 very seriously and have implemented policies, procedures, and additional training in all four of our veterans homes to protect our members and teammates,” said John Hilgert, veteran's affairs director.
Since March 11, entry to all the verteran's home was limited to staff and medical professionals, who are required to complete a screening upon entry. A “virtual visitor” system has been put in place to keep families connected while access for in-person visits is limited.
All non-essential travel outside the facility was postponed and communal dining has been discontinued.
Three other confirmed cases are men from Dawson County. Two are in their 60s and one is in his 40s. All are isolating at home. The fifth case, a Buffalo County woman in her 40s, is also isolating at her home.
Two Rivers is investigating these cases in partnership with the state Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. Additional close contacts are being screened. Additional testing is possible.
This brings the number of cases of COVID-19 to 46 in the seven-county Two Rivers area. Only Harlan County has no reported cases. Current totals by county are:
- Buffalo: 33
- Dawson: 6
- Franklin: 2
- Gosper: 1
- Harlan: 0
- Kearney: 3
- Phelps: 1
One death, that of a Buffalo County man, has been reported since the first case was confirmed March 20.
DHHS has a statewide COVID-19 information line to answer general questions and share the latest information and resources. Call (402) 552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more local information, call Two Rivers at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.