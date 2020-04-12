Weather Alert

...A TASTE OF WINTER TODAY FOR PARTS OF THE AREA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A RAIN AND SNOW MIXTURE WILL CHANGE TO ALL SNOW. THERE MAY BE A SHORT PERIOD OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN AS WELL. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. AN ISOLATED 3 INCH SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&