HOLDREGE — Quietly, behind the scenes, the Two Rivers Public Health District has been preparing for the coronavirus for two months.
Jeremy Eschliman, the health director at TRPHD, compares the virus to a fire. He said the immediate risk of the virus is low, but it remains a serious public health threat, and proper precaution and education are critical.
“You can try to snuff the fire out, but when it gets to a certain level, it can become a blazing wildfire that is out of control,” he said. “At that point, there’s nothing you can do except protect certain elements and try to direct the fire in another direction.”
The coronavirus is believed to cause serious side effects, including death, in 1 or 2 percent of its victims. But in the seven-county TRPHD, with a population of approximately 98,000 people, the death toll could exceed 1,000 people, Eschliman said. Tamiflu and current flu shots are ineffective against it, and no vaccine currently is available.
He and his staff hope measures such as quarantine, isolation and the cancellation of schools and major events can be avoided.
“The best thing to do is to prevent getting sick to start off with,” he said. “Keep washing your hands.”
Eyes on China
The TRPHD has been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state experts since the first week in January when the coronavirus began to affect China.
“We knew there was a huge risk of a new global virus with no known immunity,” he said.
The district, one of 19 local public health districts across the state, serves seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Since January, TRPHD has reached out to health care providers, clinics and hospitals to provide up-to-date information and guidance on this “volatile” issue, Eschliman said. Current efforts are focused on continuous disease surveillance and keeping cities, counties, law enforcement, county attorneys, emergency managers, first responders, school districts, businesses and the general public informed.
In early February, TRPHD also worked with the emergency operations team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. It plans to set up a blog to keep the public informed.
“We don’t want to alarm everybody, but this has the potential to disrupt life as we know it, and we want to give the most accurate information to the public,” Eschliman said.
That includes urging households to have “adequate supplies” of food and water “just in case.” Businesses should consider how they would operate if between 30 percent and 50 percent of their employees were out due to illness. He said communities that are prepared fare better over time and are more resilient to human disease.
Hospitals prepare
Area hospitals also are ready. The Tricity Medical Response System, a regional coalition of health care institutions, covers 20 counties in central Nebraska. If, for example, a hospital has more flu patients than it can handle, some patients would be sent to other hospitals. “We are blessed with health care providers, clinics and health systems that work exceeding well together, often behind the scenes without prompting,” Eschliman said.
CHI Health Good Samariatan is closely monitoring the coronavirus, President Mike Schnieders said. He said the hospital is following the guidance of local and state authorities and the CDC. He also said Good Sam regularly manages infectious diseases and adheres to the policies in place.
“We have the necessary supplies and are prepared to identify, isolate and treat any potential patient who seeks care in our facility,” he said.
At Kearney Regional Medical Center, Josette McConville, infection prevention manager, said the hospital has masks available at hospital entrances and registration areas for patients who come in with a fever and/or respiratory symptoms.
She added that visitors should wash their hands and follow guidelines from the CDC and TRPHD.
She said healthy individuals should not wear masks. “Improper use and wearing of masks by healthy individuals can actually increase the spread of infection. Individuals should avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth, as these are areas that germs enter the body,” she said.
Communion cup?
Roman Catholic churches whose parishioners drink from common cups of wine at Communion have not stopped that practice, said Angie Fisher, director of communications for the Diocese of Grand Island. She said Bishop William Hanefeldt is leaving such decisions up to local parishes. The diocese stretches from Grand Island west to the state line and includes Kearney, Holdrege and smaller area communities.
At Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Father Paul Colling has asked parishioners to refrain from the cup if they have a cold or the flu. He said many parishioners carry their own hand sanitizer.
Wait and see
Eschlimann said many of the 10 hospitals in the TRPHD area have trained on situations and simulations similar to the current outbreak.
“First responders’ work won’t change significantly if the virus comes here. Plans are in place to provide up-to-date information on what they need to know,” he said.
As far as closing schools, that decision is being left up to local districts and superintendents, for now. Schools may decide to close for a few days if absenteeism from the flu is excessive, but research indicates that unless a school is willing to close for the entire incubation period of the disease, closures are ineffective at stopping the spread, Eschliman said.
If an epidemic were to develop here, closing of major events would be decided at that time, he added.
Once the virus hits, it could last for several months, “but it’s difficult to predict,” he said. Symptoms may appear from two to 14 days after the actual infection, compared to about four days for more common flu strains.
Eschliman urged people to stay calm.
“We don’t want to assume every flu is coronavirus,” he said. The only way to know is through lab testing. He said health care providers are trained to consider a patient’s travel history and individual risk assessment, and rule out more common diseases first before testing for coronavirus.
Tests for coronavirus are available only by request through the Nebraska Public Health laboratory. Results usually come back within 24 hours.
He urged people to stay home if they are sick, and to wash their hands, cover their cough and stay away from other people.
“We don’t have a magic pill anyone can take to get better at this time. Our best treatment is prevention,” he said.