GRAND ISLAND — Grants totaling $1.35 million to fund studies of flood mitigation options for two Central Platte watersheds are expected to be signed in late February.
According to a press release, the timing was described by General Manager Lyndon Vogt at Thursday’s Central Platte Natural Resources District board meeting.
The grants from the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program will be used to study the Lower Wood River and Spring-Buffalo Creek watersheds.
Vogt said that after the grants are signed, the NRD can move into a two-year project planning phase.
When the grants were awarded in November, he told the Kearney Hub the Lower Wood River Watershed plan will involve 232,295 acres in Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties.
The towns of Wood River, Gibbon and Shelton experienced the greatest impact from March 2019 flooding that triggered a Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster declaration. There was similar flooding July 10 as runoff from heavy rains.
Vogt explained that each NRCS grant is limited to 250,000 acres, which is why that study will cover only the portion of the Wood River Watershed from Riverdale downstream.
The funds will be used to identify structural and non-structural alternatives to improve flood resiliency, mitigate flood damages and improve soil health.
Vogt said some dam inventory work has started in the watershed and the grant will allow CPNRD to hire an outside firm to determine if a single or multi-structure solution is the answer.
The second NRCS grant for a Spring-Buffalo Creek Watershed plan will cover 266,870 acres of Dawson, Custer and Buffalo counties.
Vogt said in November that NRCS officials allowed more than 250,000 acres because two watersheds are a part of a combined plan.
A key issue there is mitigating flood damages to irrigation canal infrastructure and ag properties that result from frequent overtopping and flooding of the two creeks. Other goals are to address climate change challenges in the ag environment and increase Platte River base flows for threatened and endangered species.
The initial work funded by the two grants will get a project or projects to the 30 percent design stage, Vogt said, which will be the information needed to seek construction grants or other funding.
In other business at Thursday’s CPNRD board meeting, GIS Image Analyst Luke Zakrzewski reported that in 2019, a dozen landowners-producers irrigated land that isn’t certified or approved for irrigation through a transfer.
Letters to be mailed next week will notify those in violation that they must contact the CPNRD office in Grand Island by Feb. 27 to resolve the issues. If the properties continue to be irrigated without certification, cease-and-desist orders will be issued and violators could face action in district court.
According to the board meeting press release, CPNRD Water Quality Programs Assistant Tricia Dudley also reported that 10 producers who received cease-and-desist orders in December still hadn’t resolved violations for failure to submit 2019 nitrogen management forms and/or tests.
The forms are required by the NRD’s Groundwater Management Program and due March 31 each year.
CPNRD’s legal counsel will contact those in violation.
Potential non-compliance penalties are fines of $1,000-$5,000 per violation, loss of irrigated acres, ineligibility for NRD cost-share funds and irrigation transfer restrictions.
In other business, the board:
n Was told that Feb. 14 is the deadline for applications to Vogt for a communications assistant position in the Grand Island office. It is a one-year position that could be extended.
- Elected Deb VanMatre of Gibbon as board secretary and Keith Ostermeier if Grand Island as board treasurer for two-year terms.
- Was reminded that filing deadlines for the primary election are Feb. 18 for incumbents and March 2 for those who want to challenge for board seats.
- Was reminded that CPNRD will host a free Water Programs Update from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Dawson County Extension office in Lexington. Reservations for the lunch count are due by Feb. 5 by calling 308-385-6282.