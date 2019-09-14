KEARNEY — Within 10 years, Brenda Petersen’s tutoring business has expanded from her North Platte home to office spaces in North Platte and now Kearney.
On Aug. 24 Petersen opened the doors to the Cervelle Consulting Services office at 2121 B Ave. in Kearney, where she offers tutoring and standardized test prep services.
“We tutor everything from preschool level through Ph.D. students,” she said.
The company started in 2011 when Petersen’s then 11-year-old daughter, Emma Raye Reichenberg, asked Petersen to homeschool her. At that time, Petersen decided to make extra money tutoring other children.
By 2017, Petersen was tutoring 75-80 students a week from her North Platte house. She then hired additional tutors.
Her business changed when she and her husband, Roger, were in a “horrific” motorcycle accident in May 2017 on Interstate 80 near Sutherland.
After spending time in the hospital, Petersen recovered at home in a wheelchair.
“And so my tutoring students were coming in my front door, going around me in recovery, into my office and seeing another tutor, coming out talking to me again and leaving. And after a couple weeks of that, my husband said, ‘Maybe we need to think about offices,’” Petersen said.
She opened an office in January 2018 in North Platte.
Then Kearneyites asked her to open an office here for tutoring and ACT prep services.
Cervelle tutors on all subjects. Many students are tutored in math, not because they don’t understand the subject, Petersen said, but because they are overwhelmed and don’t know how to process the information.
“... what we’ve learned is we just have to figure out where the misinformation is and fix it because it’s not that teachers aren’t doing their jobs. Teachers are doing a great job,” Petersen said. “But it’s a classroom, so if somebody gets a little confused and doesn’t know how to advocate for themselves and ask for help, then they get lost in the shuffle for a couple of days and they feel overwhelmed.”
Other students at the elementary level may not struggle at school, Petersen said, but they go to tutoring for “enrichment.” She said some of her North Platte clients are from another country and plan to leave the United States. They want to be sure their children are ready for school wherever they move.
Middle school and high school students often need help managing time, writing papers and completing their homework. According to Petersen, many college students just need a sounding board.
“A lot of times they don’t need us as much as they think they do,” Petersen said. “It’s just that they need somebody to re-present it, or go through it or make sure they have somebody to bounce it off of.”
But what Cervelle is most known for, Petersen said, is its ACT prep services. She developed her own ACT prep curriculum, which teaches the strategy for taking the test.
“So I don’t sit in my ACT class and teach somebody how to do trigonometry. It’s not about that. It’s about how well can you beat their questions,” she said.
Cervelle also provides ACT prep classes at area high schools, suicide prevention trainings for students and teachers and Independent Education Plan consultations for parents. It also provides test prep for college-level standardized tests such as the MCAT, GRE, GED and LSAT.
The next ACT class will begin Sept. 21 in Kearney and will be every Saturday until the test on Oct. 26.
Reservations for the class or group or individual tutoring sessions may be made at the Kearney office at 308-224-2732 or the North Platte office at 308-221-6647.
Petersen said she loves her work.
“I love to teach ACT prep. I love to work with those kinds of things,” she said. “But I also love the ‘littles’ because I love to watch their faces go, ‘Oh, that’s it.’ It’s just fun.”
