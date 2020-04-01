HOLDREGE — When Britani Brown asked her 4-year-old daughter, Haizel, what they could draw on their sidewalk to make people happy, Haizel’s response was “french fries.”
“I was like ‘OK, I guess we are drawing french fries,’” Britani said.
They drew a massive container of fries out of chalk on the sidewalk with the quote, “Be happier than a bird with a french fry!”
The Brown family is one of many families across the country who have taken to their sidewalks to help brighten others’ day during the coronavirus pandemic. The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege is encouraging community members to create sidewalk art today during Chalk Your Walk.
“Our doors are closed right now but we are still trying to meet the needs of our friends and neighbors during these uncertain times,” said Executive Director Janell Brown.
Last week, the YMCA encouraged Holdrege community members to put teddy bears in their windows for “bear hunts” inspired by the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” YMCA staff have noticed many sidewalk chalk creations, and they wanted to encourage people to get outside to enjoy the nice weather.
The Y staff created chalk art Tuesday at Holdrege grocery stores, Phelps Memorial Health Center and medical clinics to thank essential workers for their dedication to the community during this time. There also will be a “stained-glass” chalk art at the YMCA that families may help decorate today while also maintaining social distancing.
“Come as a family and take turns and color in a piece of that (art),” Brown said.
The event coincides with National Walking Day so people are encouraged to walk around the community to see the chalk art.
If Holdrege residents come across the Browns’ french fries during their walk, they also may look up to see a famous little blue fish in their window encouraging them to “just keep swimming.”