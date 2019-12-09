KEARNEY — Some turnover is coming for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education.
After electing two new members in 2018 — Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing — KPS voters in 2020 will be electing at least one new member as incumbent Jon Watts steps down.
He is one of the three incumbents on the Kearney School Board up for re-election, and he told the Hub he’s not planning to seek re-election.
Watts said, “I would like to encourage people to consider running.”
Filing deadline for incumbents is Feb. 18. For non-incumbents, it’s March 2.
The other two KPS incumbents — Angela Nickel and Kathy Gifford — told the Hub they haven’t decided if they’ll seek re-election.
“I am not able to share a decision today,” Nickel said. She was elected in 2012, won re-election in 2016, and would be seeking her third consecutive four-year term if she files for re-election.
Gifford was elected in 2016 and is completing her first term on the KPS Board.
“I haven’t made the final decision yet,” Gifford said.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Other major races in 2020 will involve incumbent Mayor Stan Clouse on the Kearney City Council and Bill McMullen of Kearney, who has served since 1992 on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. He is the county board’s current chairman.
Also on voters’ radar is state Sen. John Lowe, who is seeking re-election to his District 37 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Lowe won a contested race against former Kearney City Councilman Bob Lammers in 2016. If Lowe is re-elected in 2020, he would term out in 2024.
Lowe said he doesn’t have an agenda if he’s re-elected. “It will depend on what the people in my district bring me. I want to serve four more years.”
The 37th District encompasses most of the city of Kearney and much of southeast Buffalo County, including the towns of Gibbon and Shelton.
Solving problems at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney has been among Lowe’s focuses.
So far a challenger hasn’t emerged for the District 37 seat.
“I’ve been out knocking on doors and I haven’t heard of anyone thinking of running,” Lowe said.
Clouse is one of three Kearney City Council members whose four-year term expires in 2020.
Bruce Lear, who initially was elected in 2004, said he’s undecided about seeking a fifth four-year term. “I’ll decide in 30 days or so.”
Councilman Jonathan Nikkila said he will seek re-election.
“I’m really excited about all the things the city has been doing. There are things I want to see through to conclusion, like the stability of the air service. I also get a lot of great feedback about what I share on Facebook about what’s happening on the City Council,” said Nikkila. “My Facebook posts are sort of my own minutes about what we discussed. The feedback is encouraging. It lets me know people are paying attention to what’s happening.”
Nikkila was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Initially, Clouse dodged the question when asked if he’ll seek another term.
“We’re still kicking it around, but I’m pretty sure I will,” Clouse said, and then he confirmed, “I will refile.”
A retail account executive with Nebraska Public Power District, Clouse was appointed in 2003 to replace Councilman Jose Zapata and has won re-election four times.
“I think there still are some things I can bring to the table wearing the dual hat. It really helps with the tech park,” Clouse said.
In addition to adding tenants at Tech oNE Crossing, Clouse wants to see Kearney’s air service stabilized and help to lead economic and industrial development.
He said he is in good health. In spring 2018 part of Clouse’s small intenstine was removed for cancer. He said since his recovery he has checkups every six months and he’s taking no medication.
Clouse said he’s not considering other offices. “I told Sen. John Lowe I wouldn’t run against him this year.”
For the Buffalo County Board, eight-year veterans Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek is a wild card. Age 72, Reiter said he enjoys serving on the county board, but he said he wants more time with his family, including 14 grandchildren. Reiter’s District 4 encompasses much of western Buffalo County.
District 2 incumbent Ron Loeffelholtz of Kearney was elected in 2016 and is completing his first four-year term. He said he will seek re-election. Loeffelholtz said he enjoys work on the county board, but “there’s more mandated stuff than I ever dreamed of. I like trying to help people with situations.”
After 28 years, McMullen said he’s learned so much on the county board it would be a waste of experience for him not to seek re-election. He chaired the board from 2000 to 2003, and again was elected chair in 2012.
“You gain all the knowledge over the years, so I don’t know what else to do with it except to serve. It’s rewarding and it makes you feel good,” McMullen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.