KEARNEY — CHI Health helped 300,000 people with $185 million in financial assistance in fiscal 2019, which includes nearly $11 million in help for Kearney-area patients, according to the health care system’s annual Community Betterment Report.
Most of the 300,000 people who received assistance were patients who couldn’t afford the health care they needed. In those instances, CHI Health either provided financial assistance to them or subsidized the unpaid costs of Medicaid.
In central Nebraska, CHI Health Good Samaritan and Richard Young Behavioral Health in Kearney gave back $10.7 million to the communities they serve, providing 2,214 patients with medical financial assistance. CHI Health St. Francis provided 3,164 patients with medical financial assistants giving back $11.2 million in the Grand Island area.
“’The Community Benefit Report’ is a standard way that not-for-profit health systems around the country measure the benefit they have on the communities they serve,” said CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson.
In addition to financial aid, CHI Health invested in a number of programs with behavioral health and injury and violence prevention topping the list of commitments. Others include access to health care and fighting obesity and chronic disease.
Good Samaritan provided $22,000 in renal dialysis to patients not able to pay, in addition to supporting the Be Well Buffalo County Coalition with $30,000 to improve healthy eating and active living in Buffalo County. They also provided 758 area teachers with mental health strategies for addressing youth behavioral challenges, including Mental Health First Aid and the Pyramid Model training.
St. Francis provided at-home Lifeline personal response systems to 235 elderly patients ensuring rapid response and medical care if needed at $50,000. In an effort to reduce peer pressure and substance use, St. Francis also hosted Discovery Kids classes for 89 students in eight schools and held seven Circle of Security classes for 45 parents to combat parenting stress and increase positive relationships and behaviors with children.
“We want everyone in our community to have access to health care and life-changing programs whether they can afford them or not,” Robertson said. “It’s a basic human need and as a faith-based organization, we are called to provide high quality care, period.”