KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday in the hospital’s Conference Center Rooms D, E and F.
Donors can sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Good Samaritan for an appointment, according to a Good Sam press release. Walk-ins also are welcome.
“With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor,” said Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders.
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood,” Schnieders said.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and often is used to treat trauma patients.