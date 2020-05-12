KEARNEY — Starting today (Tuesday), CHI Health Good Samaritan asks individuals over the age of two entering their facilities to wear their own fabric mask or homemade face covering to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
Good Sam has been supplying medical-grade disposable masks. This change will help conserve vital personal protective equipment for health care workforce and emergency responders.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages the public to wear face coverings in clinics and hospitals, where it is not always practical to maintain six feet of separation between individuals.
If the face mask is touched, adjusted or removed, individuals should remove it and wash hands immediately.
If individuals do not wear a mask properly, or put it on and take it off improperly, infection may spread. Visit CHIhealth.com/coronavirus for an instructional video featuring infectious disease specialist Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan.
Visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus to learn how to make homemade face coverings using household items. The mask should:
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face;
- Be secured with ties or ear loops;
- Include multiple layers of fabric;
- Allow for breathing without restriction;
- Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Depending on the frequency of use, fabric masks should be sterilized routinely by cycling through a washing machine.