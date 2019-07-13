KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan again has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
In 2016, Good Samaritan was the first hospital in Nebraska to earn this elite level of recognition. Good Samaritan treats more than 200 stroke patients yearly.
“A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute treatment is delayed,” said Shelly Jorges, stroke program coordinator. “This award reinforces our team’s drive to provide the most up-to-date care.”