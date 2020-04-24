KEARNEY — Fifteen COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at CHI Health Good Samaritan, said President Mike Schnieders. Of those, 11 are on ventilators.
He spoke at a Thursday press conference, the third in a weekly series offered jointly by Good Sam and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. However, it was the first one featuring Schnieders and focusing exclusively on Good Sam.
As of Thursday morning, the three CHI Health hospitals in Kearney, Lincoln and Grand Island had a combined 65 COVID-19 patients, with 15 of those in Kearney, Schnieders said.
“(Good Sam) meets every morning to go over details in terms of ventilators, staffing and personal protective equipment in the ICU,” Schnieders said.
“Good Sam has been a regional trauma center for a long time, so we are used to providing for emergencies. We prepare all the time for a mass casualty event or serious public health outbreak,” he said.
CHI Health has 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in CHI facilities in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region. The 14-hospital system is using 135 of its total 320 ICU beds and 52 of its 390 ventilators.
Good Sam’s AirCare helicopter service is “a great asset” in transferring COVID-19 patients, “who may be very ill. It may be urgent to get them to a facility ASAP,” Schnieders said.
The hospital also has launched a Virtual Ambassador program that allows patients and families to connect remotely at this time when visitors are not allowed in the hospital.
“Many of our COVID-19 patients are coming from quite a distance, but we can assist them in contacting loved ones, whether via FaceTime, iPads or cellphone,” Schnieders said.
“We can assure loved ones that nurses and other staff are there for the patient. Patients are not alone. The staff is very caring. I’ve heard so many emotional stories in the past week about patients and about nurses getting to know the patients so well,” he said.
As for equipment, Schnieders said the hospital received 1,000 hooded “bunny suits” for doctors and staffs who deal with COVID-19 patients. On Thursday morning Good Sam received the 6,000 isolation gowns it requested. Along with sufficient PPE supplies, Good Sam has sufficient test kits and can get more if needed from other CHI Health hospitals.
Good Sam also has an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation tower, located in a dedicated room, that sanitizes N95 masks from Good Sam and health care facilities in the 23-county Tri-Cities Medical Response System region, which is based in Loup City.
Also, the hospital has a sterilizer that uses hydrogen peroxide gas to sterilize 60 N95 masks a day for both Good Sam and the Heartland Surgery Center. This extends the life of the masks, Schnieders said.
“We have a really dedicated staff, and since we’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 patients, the staff has really jelled as a team,” he said. Employees from other departments are asking how they can help.
Good Sam has staff members that help patients connect with loved ones through Facebook, iPad, Zoom and other virtual means. It also has Virtual Ambassadors, or clinically trained staff who help physicians connect with patients through a secure HIPAA-compliant virtual platform.
Schnieders appreciates all the support and the gifts of food from the community.
“Families from distant places know they can’t come see their loved ones, but they would rather have their loved ones taken care of here in central Nebraska than in Omaha,” Schnieders said. “The nurses feel the same way. Nurses and physicians are used to caring for people who live in this community. They don’t want to have to transfer patients to other facilities.”
As for elective surgery, which was discontinued a few weeks ago, Schnieders said it will not be resumed until it is safe for providers, the hospital staff and the community. “The last thing we want to do is start before we should and see a secondary spike in COVID-19 patients, so no specific date has been set at this time,” he said.