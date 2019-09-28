KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting its first hiring fair 10 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the hospital’s front revolving door lobby at 10 E. 31st St.
The hospital is hiring nurses, both R.N. and L.P.N., certified nursing assistants, pharmacy and mental health techs, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff. Open positions include both full time and part time.
Good Sam staff will answer questions and provide information regarding job duties, benefits and incentives including paid vacation, retirement planning, vision, dental and health insurance, sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement. On-the-spot interviews will take place.
Participants should bring their résumés and any license and/or certification information of interest.
For open positions, job applications, benefits and incentives, visit www.whychihealth.com.
